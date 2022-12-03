Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€125.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($128.87) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €117.00 ($120.62) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($119.59) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($110.31) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($114.43) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($118.56) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Symrise Stock Down 1.5 %

FRA:SY1 opened at €108.70 ($112.06) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €103.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €104.80. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($58.72) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($75.75).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

