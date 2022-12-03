Devro (OTCMKTS:DEITF) Downgraded by Investec

Investec downgraded shares of Devro (OTCMKTS:DEITF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Devro Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DEITF opened at 2.81 on Tuesday. Devro has a fifty-two week low of 2.81 and a fifty-two week high of 2.81.
Devro Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Devro (DEITF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.