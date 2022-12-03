Devro (OTCMKTS:DEITF) Downgraded by Investec

Investec downgraded shares of Devro (OTCMKTS:DEITFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:DEITF opened at 2.81 on Tuesday. Devro has a fifty-two week low of 2.81 and a fifty-two week high of 2.81.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

