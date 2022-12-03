DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,063 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,881 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after acquiring an additional 59,911 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,211 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $119.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.37.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

