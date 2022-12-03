DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Position Lifted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 26.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 91.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $115.06 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average of $123.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Citigroup decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

