easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 565 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.76) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($8.97) target price on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 415 ($4.96) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.25) target price on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.11) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 559.62 ($6.69).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Stock Up 1.0 %

EZJ stock opened at GBX 391.50 ($4.68) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 345.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 384.30. The company has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.20 ($8.72).

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.