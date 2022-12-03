Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eguana Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Cormark analyst M. Whale anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Eguana Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EGT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Eguana Technologies from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Eguana Technologies from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Shares of EGT stock opened at C$0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48. Eguana Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$120.55 million and a P/E ratio of -10.71.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

