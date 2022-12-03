Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 376.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WIRE shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Encore Wire to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $146.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.31. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.53.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $5.34. The business had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.13 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

About Encore Wire

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

See Also

