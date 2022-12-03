Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.72% from the company’s current price.

ENVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Enovix Price Performance

ENVX stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Enovix has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Enovix

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $25,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,360,265 shares in the company, valued at $17,520,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $540,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 929,565 shares in the company, valued at $16,760,056.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $25,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,360,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,520,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Enovix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Enovix by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

