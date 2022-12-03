Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities stock opened at $146.08 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.53 and its 200 day moving average is $150.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.71%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

