Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.97, but opened at $14.18. Entrada Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 1,242 shares changing hands.

Specifically, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $50,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,056.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $50,382.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,397.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $50,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,056.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,720 shares of company stock valued at $869,739 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TRDA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of -0.94.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 21.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,972,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,840,000 after purchasing an additional 534,552 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 68,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 107,783 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 54.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 199,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,630,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

