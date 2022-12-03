Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,754 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFX. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Equifax by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Equifax by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,488,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $201.38 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.