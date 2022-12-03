Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Acadia Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,121,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $12,441,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also

