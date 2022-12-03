Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Acadia Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,121,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $12,441,000.
Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -180.00%.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.