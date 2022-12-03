Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Eli Lilly and Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Eli Lilly and in a report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will earn $7.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.84. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.79 EPS.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.2 %

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Shares of LLY stock opened at $374.76 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.18. The stock has a market cap of $356.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.