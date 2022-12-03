Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Shaw Communications, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

