Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Everest Re Group worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 69,362 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,369. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Everest Re Group Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

RE stock opened at $333.47 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $340.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

