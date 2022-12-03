Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 1.8 %

EVOK opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.