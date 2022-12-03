Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,440 shares of company stock worth $606,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.