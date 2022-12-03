Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,677,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,042 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.29% of Fastenal worth $83,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after buying an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after buying an additional 1,746,661 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after buying an additional 894,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $51.43 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,440 shares of company stock valued at $606,870 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

