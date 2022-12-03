Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, Hovde Group lowered Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
Financial Institutions Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $388.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.
Featured Articles
