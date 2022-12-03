Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Financial Institutions Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $388.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Financial Institutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 22,110 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

