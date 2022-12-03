Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Short Interest Up 33.9% in November

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finnovate Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNVT. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 970,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 721,843 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,970,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,010,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Finnovate Acquisition alerts:

Finnovate Acquisition Stock Performance

FNVT stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. Finnovate Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finnovate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnovate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.