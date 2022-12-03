First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.40.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 1.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

FM stock opened at C$32.62 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$18.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.60.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$956,818.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,519,074.90.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

