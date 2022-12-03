First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FCG opened at $26.67 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $31.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

