Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 495,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGC. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 344.6% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 513,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 397,971 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 151.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 96,338 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Flora Growth from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Flora Growth Stock Down 8.9 %

Flora Growth Company Profile

FLGC stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Flora Growth has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

(Get Rating)

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

