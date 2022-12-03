Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Forbo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FBOHY opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. Forbo has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $41.16.
About Forbo
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forbo (FBOHY)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Forbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.