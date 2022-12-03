Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FBOHY opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. Forbo has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $41.16.

Forbo Holding AG produces and sells floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, and power transmission and conveyor belt solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Flooring Systems and Movement Systems. The Flooring Systems division develops, produces, and sells linoleum, vinyl floorings, entrance flooring systems, carpet tiles, needle felt floor coverings, washable textile floorings, and building and construction adhesives, as well as various accessory products for laying, processing, cleaning, and care of flooring.

