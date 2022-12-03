Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives $18.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €18.50 ($19.07) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank cut Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Danske upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Fortum Oyj Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of FOJCY stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.