Future (LON:FUTR) PT Lowered to GBX 2,600

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,250 ($38.88) to GBX 2,600 ($31.10) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FUTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,253 ($38.92) to GBX 2,852 ($34.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($29.91) price objective on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,500 ($29.91) to GBX 1,975 ($23.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Future currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,481.75 ($29.69).

Get Future alerts:

Future Stock Performance

LON FUTR opened at GBX 1,472 ($17.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,133.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,368.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,616.20. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,940 ($47.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Future

About Future

In other news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand bought 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,387 ($16.59) per share, with a total value of £99,004.06 ($118,440.08).

(Get Rating)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.