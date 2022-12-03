FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Issued By KeyCorp

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Terreno Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.
Terreno Realty Stock Performance
Terreno Realty Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 56,495 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 52,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 28,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.
About Terreno Realty
Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.