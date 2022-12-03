FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Issued By KeyCorp

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Terreno Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

NYSE:TRNO opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 56,495 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 52,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 28,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Stories

