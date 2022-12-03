FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Issued By KeyCorp

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Macerich in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Macerich’s FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.06. Macerich has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $19.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -174.36%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $94,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Macerich by 8.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Macerich by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Macerich by 2.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Macerich by 9.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Macerich by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

