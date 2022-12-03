FY2022 EPS Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.31) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.27). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.42) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($5.47) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AXSM. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.55.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 6.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $76.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $79.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 16.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,882,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,982,000 after purchasing an additional 263,345 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,659,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,057,000 after purchasing an additional 299,137 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 754,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after purchasing an additional 153,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

