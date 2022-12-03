FY2022 EPS Estimates for CubeSmart Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CubeSmart in a report released on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.49. The consensus estimate for CubeSmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CUBE. Raymond James increased their target price on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

CubeSmart stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 4.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in CubeSmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 10.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in CubeSmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

