FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Anglo American in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will earn $1.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Anglo American’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($40.67) to GBX 3,500 ($41.87) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($47.85) to GBX 4,100 ($49.05) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,685.00.

NGLOY stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

