FY2023 EPS Estimates for Edesa Biotech, Inc. Reduced by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note issued on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Edesa Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.
Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.
