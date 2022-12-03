FY2023 EPS Estimates for Edesa Biotech, Inc. Reduced by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note issued on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Edesa Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Edesa Biotech Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

EDSA opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.14. Edesa Biotech has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

