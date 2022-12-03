FY2023 EPS Estimates for Rupert Resources Ltd. Cut by Analyst (CVE:RUP)

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Rupert Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Rupert Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Rupert Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rupert Resources Trading Down 3.8 %

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RUP. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Rupert Resources from C$8.45 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$6.00 price target on Rupert Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

CVE:RUP opened at C$4.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$929.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.57. Rupert Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$6.77.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.