FY2023 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Raised by Analyst

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SILV. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 2.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 81.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.