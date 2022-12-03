Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 53.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,718,000 after acquiring an additional 313,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 51,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,653,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,920,000 after purchasing an additional 129,047 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $23.76 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at NortonLifeLock

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Barclays dropped their price target on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.