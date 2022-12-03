Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,197,694,000 after purchasing an additional 477,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,185,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382,605 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,758,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $455,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,244 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $323,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,460,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $31.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

