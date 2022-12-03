Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,000 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 45.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dollar General by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 643,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,833,000 after acquiring an additional 86,922 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 109,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in Dollar General by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 229,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,252,000 after acquiring an additional 107,835 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $243.96 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.15 and a 200 day moving average of $242.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

