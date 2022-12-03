Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 264 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,502 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 40,611 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 61,295 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $706,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $125.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.96. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

