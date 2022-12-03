Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $54.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties traded as high as $53.04 and last traded at $52.99, with a volume of 2877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,194 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

