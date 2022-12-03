General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Boosted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

