Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives $3,180.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,276.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on GVDNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,300 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Givaudan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Givaudan from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

GVDNY stock opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.86. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $105.80.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

