Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Glencore in a report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Glencore’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 690 ($8.25) to GBX 660 ($7.90) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 500 ($5.98) to GBX 560 ($6.70) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.00.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. Glencore has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

