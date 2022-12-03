GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at $586,993.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $72,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at $586,993.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $198,612.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,623 shares of company stock worth $565,393. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $78.77 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

