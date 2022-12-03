Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to C$0.35

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.70 to C$0.35 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GDDFF. Desjardins lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Trading Up 42.8 %

GDDFF opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $3.61.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.