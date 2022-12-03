Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.50

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.50 and last traded at $85.38, with a volume of 2086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Haemonetics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,916.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,713 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,256 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

