Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Price Target Cut to GBX 25 by Analysts at Barclays

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 25 ($0.30) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HMSNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 22 ($0.26) to GBX 17 ($0.20) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Liberum Capital raised Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Hammerson Stock Up 4.5 %

Hammerson stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.