Haywood Securities Cuts Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Price Target to C$0.35

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Haywood Securities from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SGI. Cormark cut Superior Gold from a buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Pi Financial cut Superior Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Superior Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Superior Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE SGI opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. Superior Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The firm has a market cap of C$28.39 million and a PE ratio of 5.75.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

