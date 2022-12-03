Head-To-Head Contrast: EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) and Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) and Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares EVO Payments and Eqonex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments 2.05% -12.11% 5.83% Eqonex N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVO Payments and Eqonex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $496.64 million 3.52 $8.65 million $0.00 -3,375,000.00 Eqonex $5.30 million 0.70 -$75.00 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EVO Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Eqonex.

57.4% of EVO Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Eqonex shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of EVO Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EVO Payments and Eqonex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 0 4 1 0 2.20 Eqonex 0 2 0 0 2.00

EVO Payments currently has a consensus target price of $30.33, suggesting a potential downside of 10.12%. Given EVO Payments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than Eqonex.

Risk & Volatility

EVO Payments has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eqonex has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVO Payments beats Eqonex on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider. It also offers value added solutions, such as gateway solutions, online hosted payments page capabilities prevention and management reporting, loyalty programs, mobile-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing and settlement. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. The company offers its services to approximately 550,000 merchants. EVO Payments, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Eqonex

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products. It also operates an over-the-counter brokerage, and borrowing and lending services, as well as structured products. The company was formerly known as Diginex Limited and changed its name to Eqonex Limited in October 2021. Eqonex Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

