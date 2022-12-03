Head-To-Head Review: CACI International (NYSE:CACI) & Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

CACI International has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CACI International and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International 5.82% 14.12% 6.40% Light & Wonder 155.19% -5.63% -0.07%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International 0 3 5 0 2.63 Light & Wonder 1 2 2 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CACI International and Light & Wonder, as reported by MarketBeat.

CACI International presently has a consensus target price of $332.29, indicating a potential upside of 5.30%. Light & Wonder has a consensus target price of $62.38, indicating a potential downside of 2.13%. Given CACI International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CACI International is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CACI International and Light & Wonder’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International $6.20 billion 1.20 $366.79 million $15.56 20.28 Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 2.77 $371.00 million $39.24 1.62

Light & Wonder has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CACI International. Light & Wonder is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CACI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of CACI International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of CACI International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government agencies and commercial enterprises in the areas, such as digital solutions, C4ISR, cyber and space, engineering services, enterprise IT, and mission support. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company designs, implements, protects, and manages secure enterprise IT solutions. It also offers software-defined, full-spectrum cyber, electronic warfare, and counter-unmanned aircraft system solutions; and platform integration and modernization and sustainment, as well as system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering. In addition, the company provides enterprise cloud solutions for classified and unclassified networks; and intelligence support that ensures continuous advances in collection, analysis, and dissemination to optimize decision-making. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

