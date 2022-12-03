Head to Head Review: Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) vs. Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -26.74% -17.74% -14.44% Dragonfly Energy N/A -673.40% -1.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Polar Power and Dragonfly Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $16.90 million 1.58 -$1.41 million N/A N/A Dragonfly Energy N/A N/A $1.91 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dragonfly Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polar Power.

8.1% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.1% of Polar Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Polar Power and Dragonfly Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Dragonfly Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dragonfly Energy has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.17%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Polar Power.

Risk & Volatility

Polar Power has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats Polar Power on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polar Power

(Get Rating)

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats. The company serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. It sells its products through a direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Rating)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.